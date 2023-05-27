Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 27 is Sunscreen Day, a good reminder that while you’re having fun in the sun, always use sunscreen. The sun may offer light and warmth, but it also has damaging ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer and keep you from getting a nasty sunburn, too.

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 9 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, celebrates a new summer season this weekend. Live music today features Fallon Schultz, performing 6 to 9 p.m. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Aquanuts — coming off a 2022 season in which they won the state tournament for the second consecutive year — start their 2023 season with a free water-ski show, 6 p.m. today at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes. For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.

“The Servant of Two Masters” comedy wraps its run tonight in Tremper High School’s Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. Written in 1746, “The Servant of Two Masters” has been adapted several times over the years, including a 2012 Broadway production — with the title “One Man, Two Guvnors” — starring James Corden. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff and can be purchased online at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

This weekend is your last chance to see these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The shows run through Sunday. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.