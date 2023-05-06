May 6 is No Diet Day, so bring on the pancakes ... with extra syrup, please! And that’s just for breakfast. We plan to continue with a few pizzas for lunch and a stack of Snicker candy bars for supper. Don’t judge us; we can always go back to sensible eating tomorrow ... or next week (we promise).

A free Arbor Day event is 9:30 to 10:30 this morning in Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place in Bristol. Participants will plant tree seeds in egg cartons, which they can take home and watch sprout. They can also make planters out of newspaper and receive free bulbs to take home and plant. The first 150 attendees will receive a goodie bag.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an opening reception today for its new Artist Show. The free reception is 1 to 4 p.m. 6. Light refreshments will be served.

The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team is hosting its inaugural Kingfish Kickoff event at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, visitors can enjoy free ballpark food, take photos with team mascot King Elvis, shop the team’s “garage sale,” meet Team Manager J.T. Scara and pick up tickets for the 2023 season. For more information about the May 6 event, go to Kingfishbaseball.comd.

Today is your final chance to see Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production’s final performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

“Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — continues tonight in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” wraps up its run tonight in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The final performance is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.