Aug. 9 is Teddy Bear Day ... so give Mr. Snuggles a big hug!

It will be a busy day in Downtown Kenosha today, starting with the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.

Also Downtown: Kenosha Streetcar Day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, 724 54th St. There will be “streetcar barn” tours and other activities, including a Lego version of Kenosha landmarks. Admission is free. However, the streetcar costs $1 for ages 13 and older (50 cents for ages 5 to 12) to ride one loop. Rides are free for children ages 4 and younger.

Also Downtown: The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting a 50th Season Kickoff event from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The free event features children’s activities, basket raffles, Karaoke and “sneak peeks” at the troupe’s upcoming season.

Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake is the site for today’s Oktoberfest celebration, with dancing, food and — we’re guessing — beer! There will also be a car show and wiener dog races. Noon to 8 p.m. in the park, on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake. Admission is free.

Hawthorn Hollow’s “Walk in the Woods” art fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the nature sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road. More than 65 artists will have booths. There will also be live music, food and beverages. Admission is (cash only) is $10 per vehicle.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department hosts its annual “Safety Day in the Prairie” event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road. The free event features emergency response vehicles, live demonstrations and safety presentations.