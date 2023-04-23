April 23 is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 459th birthday. As you go about your business on April 23, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?” Willy would be so proud!

The Kenosha Firefighters Pizza Bake-Off is Sunday afternoon. Head to Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., and vote for your favorite slice. All proceeds go to the Kenosha’s Fire Department’s drone fund, so you’re eating all that sausage and cheese for a good cause. 1 to 5 p.m. on April 23. Admission is $10 at the door.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues with a 2 p.m. matinee today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs Fridays-Sundays, through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

Today is your final chance to visit the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show, on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is at the museum. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Micky Dolenz, who made music with the rest of The Monkees — Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork — visits Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Sunday night to celebrate the mid-’60s band. Dolenz’s tour celebrates a new boxed set, based around The Monkees’ third No. 1 album, “Headquarters,” and will feature songs from that album. Tickets for the 8 p.m. April 23 event are $35-$100 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.