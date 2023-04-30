April 30 is International Jazz Day, so make sure you’re humming some Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman tunes as you go about your business today. And if you have an instrument at home, step outside and play a jazzy number (or two) for your neighbors.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Chapter One of its Kenosha Book Festival today. The bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration,” with visiting authors and used books on sale for $1. As for food, local chef Joel Bolyard is making his debut with his food truck, That’s A Wrap. For more details, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com

It’s a busy Sunday at local theaters:

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues with a 2 p.m. matinee today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production of this musical run through May 6. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” continues with a 3 p.m. matinee today in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College. The musical comedy — based on the 2001 movie — tells the story of Elle Woods, who heads to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back the love of her ex-boyfriend. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

“Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — continues today at 2 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The show explores “the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable,” show organizers said. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes.

For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.