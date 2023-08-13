Aug. 13 is International Lefthanders Day or, as some of us call it, every day. Think of us southpaws the next time you grab a pair of scissors.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor) is hosting Cars and Coffee today. The free event is 8 a.m. to noon in the venue’s parking lot. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles. Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church festival continues today from noon to 10 p.m. at the church, 2224 45th St. All the festival food favorites are back — including the famous fried dough — along with live music, raffles and games. The final performance of The Chevelles starts at 3 p.m. at the festival. Also today: A spaghetti dinner is served noon to 5 p.m. inside the school gymnasium. Carryouts are also available.

The Sweet Corn Festival wraps up today at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. The festival features local food trucks, live music and craft vendors — in addition to all that sweet corn. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Music starts at 3 p.m. today, featuring Sipos & Young. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

Art in the Park wraps up today in Lake Geneva, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Flat Iron Park. More than 80 artists are expected to be selling works at this show, hosted each summer by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. You’ll also find silent auction items and children’s activities area. Free parking is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be free shuttles running from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., every 20 minutes.

Today is your final chance this summer to visit the Wisconsin State Fair. Free entertainment today includes the State FFA Honors Band at 11 a.m. and noon, the Kids from Wisconsin at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. and Pat McCurdy, closing out the Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. That’s in addition to cream puffs, racing pigs and the Giant Slide! For more fair details, go to wistatefair.com.