August is a prime month for peaches, and the month’s “holidays” prove the point. Not only is the entire month of August Peach Month, but Tuesday is Eat a Peach Day. We like ours fresh, but we’ve never turned down peach cobbler (hint hint). And just in case you missed the memo about the fruit-of-the-month, Peach Pie Day is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 24. As you work on perfecting those peach dessert recipes, remember: Sharing is caring!

Three local museums are “mashing up” for a free outdoor festival today. From 1 to 4 p.m, the “Museum Mash Up” sets up outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and includes activities from the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Civil War Museum. Visitors can dig for dino fossils, play with Civil War era toys and games and even go mammoth hunting. Free “Museum Munchkins” concerts are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Admission is free. Root beer floats and popcorn will be available for purchase.

The Kenosha County Fair wraps up its 2023 season today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The Demolition Derby starts at 1 p.m. at the Grandstand, and the band Class of ‘62 performs on the Creekside Stage starting at 3:30 p.m. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in the Union Park Arts District from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (and every third Sunday of the month through October). Area artists sell their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket hosts its final summer market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Prairie Springs Park, on the western shore of Lake Andrea. Like its longstanding “mother ship” Kenosha HarborMarket, this market features produce and ready-to-eat foods, along with dog treats and toys, soaps, jewelry and knife sharpening. Live music will be performed by Mike & Mike.