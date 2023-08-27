Aug. 27 is Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting Kenosha Book Festival: Chapter Five from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. Several local authors will be on hand. There will also be food available. For the latest updates, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is open from noon to 4 p.m. today. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Racine’s Over Our Head Players are performing the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Proof.” The play explores the worlds of mathematical genius and mental instability as a young woman confronts her father’s legacy. Today’s matinee starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. The show runs weekends through Sept. 9. Tickets are $18.50. Reserve tickets online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire continues its summer season, with visitors making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 4, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/