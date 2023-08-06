Aug. 6 is National Sisters Day, celebrating the special bond you can only share with the woman who ratted you out to Mom after you broke that lamp at age 10.
- The St. Peter’s Catholic Church Festival continues today with live music, games and raffles. The festival is open noon to 9 p.m. today outside the church, 2224 30th Ave. An outdoor Mass starts at 10:30 a.m. Live music today is from the the Beatles tribute band The Britins, performing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food includes the Lithuanian potato dish kugelis, along with festival favorites like pizza, cheese curds and roasted corn. The popular dessert and ice cream booth is also open.
- The Tribute Island music festival is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today outside the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Kenosha's harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. Tribute bands perform on the different stages. (Most stages are outside, plus an indoor ballroom stage.) Admission is $20. Note: No carry-ins. You are allowed to bring in a lawn chair. For tickets and for more information, call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.
- Today is your final chance to visit the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums.kenosha.org/
- The Racine Concert Band performs at 7 tonight in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Admission is free. Tonight’s program features guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone. Note: The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 6:30 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.
- Also in Racine today, the Starving Artist Fair — featuring artwork priced under $300 — is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the DeKoven Center grounds, at 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue. There will also be children’s art activities, food and live music.
- Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.
- It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.