I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day. We live every day like it’s Ice Cream Day — especially during the summer — but July 16 is the “official” Ice Cream Day. Feel free to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner — plus between-meal snacks — as you celebrate the holiday.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s church festival concludes today featuring the procession. A cherished tradition at the festival each year is the Sunday procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area. The procession through the Columbus Park neighborhood starts at 1 p.m.today (lining up starts at 12:40 p.m.) in front of the church, ending in the church with the Benediction at 2 p.m. The festival hours then run 2 to 10 p.m. in Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. There will be entertainment, children’s games and food and beverages. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.

Check out the he Kenosha Art Market in Union Park today in Kenosha. It’s located at 45th Street and Seventh Avenue and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. More than 50 visual artists and craftspeople will offer up theirwares. You can visit any time of the year as Union Park has permanent displays of a 13 foot sculpture, seven mosaic planters, gardens tended by volunteers, a Little Free Library and a Little Free Art Gallery. Union Park Tavern will feature music today, including Sipos & Young from 10 a.m. to Noon and Brent Mitchell from Noon to 2 p.m. and will serve up breakfast and lunch specials in conjunction with the Kenosha Art Market in the park. Feel free to bring the kids as there are a couple playgrounds and shade trees.

A time for royalty as Kenosha Kingfish celebrate “Princess Day” at Simmons Field today. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.