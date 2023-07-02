July 2 is a busy pre-July Fourth Sunday:

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts this morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. today on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade starts from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending on the south side of Library Park. This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.” The Kenosha Pops Concert Band leads off the first division in this year’s parade, which also features 17 floats competing for ribbons and the Best in Show trophy. Look for veterans groups, a stilt walker, jugglers and a host of entertainers.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts Downtown in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the new Action Territory Kids Zone. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Hours are 3:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2 (after the parade); 3 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Ice cream alert! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers for a 1:35 p.m. In honor of July being Ice cream Month, the first 1,000 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a FREE ice cream sundae! For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.