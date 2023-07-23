Forget about all those gourmet flavors for a moment and celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23. It may not be as exciting as a dish of Triple Mocha Salted Caramel, but when you’re looking for a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort, you turn to your old friend, vanilla ice cream.

The St. Therese Catholic Church festival wraps up today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. The festival is open noon to 8 p.m. today, and the Beatles tribute band The Britins plays tonight. Highlights include a car show today on the festival grounds. There are children’s activities, raffles and plenty of that “healthy” festival food offerings. The festival continues Sunday.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field this afternoon, for a 1:35 p.m. game against the Rockford Rivets. It’s Youth Sports Night with free admission for young athletes wearing team apparel. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting Chalk Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create the chalk art. There will also be live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items. Admission is free. The chalk art People’s Choice Judging ends at 3:30 p.m. today. For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com/events/

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting Kenosha Book Festival: Chapter Four from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with visiting authors, food trucks, raffles and used books on sale for $1. For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. From 1 to 2 p.m. on July 23, visitors can tour the exhibit with artist Lenox Wallace. Wallace will walk visitors through the gallery and talk about special techniques and special aspects of the paintings. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.