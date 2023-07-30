July 30 is National Cheesecake Day ... which makes us hungry! Two area events feature plenty of food offerings: the Racine County Fair, which features Demolition Derbies at 2 and 6 p.m. along with all that fun festival food. There are also numerous options at Roma Lodge’s Italian Festival.

Have you found Waldo yet? The elusive children’s book character is the focus of a community-wide scavenger hosted by Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. In the book series, Waldo pops up in all sorts of locations, always wearing a striped red-and-white shirt, matching hat and those black-rimmed glasses. In Kenosha, Waldo hangs out in 25 local spots, including four local museums. There’s still time to take part: Before setting out to find Waldo, stop by the bookstore, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, and pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites. At each venue, after you find the cardboard Waldo figure, get your card stamped. When you collect 20 stamps, your card will be entered into a prize drawing. You have until just before 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, to turn in your completed stamp cards. You don’t have to be present to win, but if you are at the book shop, you’ll get to pick out your prize.

Vocalist Jeanie Hatfield joins the Racine Concert Band tonight for a free concert in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Hatfield will be singing four songs, including “Moon River” and “The Look of Love.” The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Milwaukee’s German Fest wraps up its three-day run today in Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive. You’ll find plenty of bratwurst, beer and potato pancakes. You’ll also find plenty of oompah-pah bands and the annual Dachshund Derby today. Dorf Kapelle, a German band featuring Kenosha Pops Concert Band conductor Craig Gall, plays at 4:30 p.m. today at the festival. For more details, go to germanfest.com.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 4, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/