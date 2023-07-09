How sweet it is: July 9 is Sugar Cookie Day ... but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? There’s never a bad time to eat a cookie, unless you’re in the dentist office. Then maybe hold off, at least until your teeth are cleaned.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor) is hosting Cars and Coffee today. The free event is 8 a.m. to noon in the venue’s parking lot. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles. Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers for a 1:35 p.m. game. It’s “Star Wars” Night (or ... afternoon) at the ballpark, so be on the lookout for Storm Troopers. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Bristol Progress Days wraps up today with the town’s famous “Candy Parade,” starting at 12:30 p.m. at Highway 45 and 82nd Street and ending at Hansen Park, 8600 200th Ave. The festival also features a carnival and concludes with fireworks tonight at dusk. Admission is free.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 4, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/