The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), has a new event today: Cars and Coffee. The free events are 8 a.m. to noon in the venue’s parking lot on the Second Sunday of each month, through Sept. 10. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles. Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a big-time celebrity at the team’s June 11 game: The team’s Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day features none other than Chase, the main Paw Patrol character. “He’ll be here for the whole game,” team owner Bill Fanning said, “taking photos with kids — and adults.” The German Shepherd puppy is a police dog, who moonlights as a super spy on the animated TV series. The game starts at 1:35 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at jerrysmithfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free. The festival features “an array of adorable baby animals,” organizers said. A Fennec Fox Encounter, a Skunk Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter are all available, for an extra fee. For more information, visit jerrysmithfarm.com.

The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band — made up of musicians from the Kenosha, Racine and the surrounding area — will perform its “Swinging Brass” concert this afternoon in the Union Grove High School Performing Arts Theater, 3433 S. Colony Ave. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Polish Fest continues today at Milwaukee’s Summerfest Grounds. The festival is known for Polish food and dancing, plus vodka tastings and its Non-Stop Polka Stage. For more details, go to polishfest.org.