June 18 is International Picnic Day — conveniently falling on Father’s Day — so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy a meal in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab something to-go from a local eatery. You can keep it simple (PB&J travels well) or craft an elaborate spread. Whatever you choose, remember to keep cold foods cold (and hot foods hot) in warm weather.

The annual Father’s Day Car Show in Baker Park is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the park, at Sheridan Road and 65th Street in Kenosha. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome at this show, hosted by the Vintage Auto Group and Kenosha Classic Street Machines. It’s $10 per vehicle to show a car; free for spectators. There will be food vendors, music, 50/50 raffle and door prizes — and trophies.

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting a Father’s Day Celebration today. Dad-approved activities include: A Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts. Did we mention there’s also beer — including a special brew from Public Craft called Dad Shoes — and food? The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the western shore of Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park. The market will feature fresh produce, prepared foods and gift items. And like its older cousin, the Kenosha HarborMarket, this market will showcase live music, too. It’s also located next to the new Lake Andrea Beer Garden, which is open noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will also take place on two more Sundays: July 16 and Aug. 20.

The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with area artists selling their original art. There will also be music. The market takes place in the park on the third Sunday of the month, June through October.