We love this, yeah, yeah yeah: June 25 is Global Beatles Day! We hope you’re dressed like a Yellow Submarine for the holiday.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Kenosha Book Festival: Chapter Three” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. There will also be food from The Lumpia Lady and That’s A Wrap, plus hourly gift card giveaways. For the latest updates, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com.

The Kenosha Car Club is hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today outside the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave. It’s $10 to show a car; free to spectators. There will also be live music, food and drinks, silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and goodie bags. All makes and models of cars are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., hosts a free opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. today for its new exhibits, including the SE Chapter Wisconsin Visual Artists Showcase 2023. The artworks will be on display through Aug. 13. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.