June 4 is National Cheese Day, but isn’t the EVERY DAY here in America’s Dairyland.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. New this year: IKEA, a festival sponsor, will set up its IKEA Lounge under a tent, with coloring activities, free cookies and IKEA outdoor furniture to try. Admission is free. Food and kites will be available to purchase.

The Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets. The fair features about 70 artists and crafters in media including paintings, jewelry, mosaics, collages, ceramics, yard decorations, stained glass and photography. There will also be food vendors.

The Kenosha Yacht Club’s annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony is 10:30 a.m. today at the Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. at the Kenosha harbor. The public is welcome at the free ceremony. This is the club’s 65th annual Blessing of the Fleet. A wreath will be placed at the flagpole, and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard will take part in the ceremony.

Something fishy: Grab your fishing pole for Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to participate. Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. (All other fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.) As a bonus: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE all weekend!

Road trip: Milwaukee’s PrideFest wraps up today at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The festival features live music on several stages. pridefest.com