It’s Mothers Day today. Take her to one of many local holiday brunches, and give Mom an extra hug and appreciate her for doing the toughest job on Earth. If you can’t be together in person, give her a call or just wish her well. She’s earned it.

Carthage College will host its Spring Choral Concert today at 2 p.m. in the A.F. Seibert Chapel. It will feature the Treble Choir, the Chorale, the Lincoln Chamber Singers, and the Carthage Choir. Additionally, this concert will feature three student conductors working with the Treble Choir. Notably, this will be Professor Peter Dennee’s final concert as conductor of the Chorale and the Treble Choir.

Why not check out some classic automobiles at Cars and Coffee today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 5st Place. The free event is from 8 a.m. to noon, recurring monthly on the second Sunday of each month.

The Blue House Banned Book Club meets today and the second Sunday of every month at 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Blue House Books, 5915 6th Ave A. Come and enjoy the freedom to read.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80-some paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through Aug. 6. Admission is free to the museum, open noon to 5 p.m. today.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, features works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m.today Sunday. Admission is free.