May 21 is International Tea Day and even if that drink isn’t your ... cup of tea ... we love celebrating something every day. Tea itself comes in a wide variety of flavors and is served hot or cold. It’s been used for everything from a simple morning libation to the central element of social and religious rituals. To celebrate, set up an afternoon tea today at 3 p.m., complete with those cute little sandwiches and plenty of sweets. If you have a cute mug, now’s the time to use it.

Today is your last chance to see “Charlotte’s Web” — based on the beloved classic children’s novel — at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The performance starts at 2 p.m. and last about 90 minutes, with one intermission. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Ballet Kenosha is performing “Alice in Wonderland” today at Mahone Middle School, 6900 60th St., featuring students from Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts. Performances are noon and 5 p.m. Tickets are $15-$17 (plus fees). To purchase tickets, clink on the show link at kenoshadancemusicdrama.com or call 262-605-3951.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The group’s annual National Juried Exhibition is a summer staple at the Kenosha museum, 5500 First Ave., and it’s available to view for free through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.