May 28 is Hamburger Day, which is a sign from the grilling gods to throw some red meat on that grill. Not into eating meat? There are plenty of veggie burger options available, too.

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 8 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, hosts food trucks today, starting at noon. Live music today features the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, performing 6 to 9 p.m. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival: Chapter Two from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. There are 20 authors taking part Sunday, including M.P. McDonald, Anthony Wedgeworth, Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Debra Oas and more. There will also be food from The Lumpia Lady and That’s A Wrap. For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media.

Today is your last chance to see these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The shows run through May 28. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The group’s annual National Juried Exhibition is a summer staple at the Kenosha museum, 5500 First Ave., and it’s available to view for free through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.