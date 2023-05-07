May 7 is National Tourism Day, which is a great reason to visit all the attractions right here in this area. Or, you can start planning that dream trip to Nepal. Your choice. Check your Get Out & About section every Thursday in your Kenosha News for the latest on area music, festivals, theater and other fun activities. And if you do head to an exotic location? Stay safe and drop us a postcard.

Kenosha Tourism Week starts today with FREE streetcar rides. The Downtown route takes riders on a scenic trip along the Lake Michigan shore, as well as through historic districts. The streetcars are running today from 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Also during Tourism Week, stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 each day, May 7-13, for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Staff members are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Today is your last chance to “Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The final performance is 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The group’s annual National Juried Exhibition is a summer staple at the Kenosha museum, 5500 First Ave., and it’s available to view for free through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.