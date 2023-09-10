Sept. 10 is TV Dinner Day, or as we call it at home, “There’s No Shame in Eating a Microwaved Meal in Front of the TV” Day. To celebrate, enjoy dinner this evening the way the pioneers did ... or did starting in the 1950s when Swanson produced the first frozen “TV dinner.” Enjoy!

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor) is hosting Cars and Coffee today. The free event is 8 a.m. to noon in the venue’s parking lot. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles. Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

“Oh, What a Beautiful S’Wonderful Day!” is a free recital 2 to 3 p.m. today in Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Carthage music professor Greg Berg, joined by his niece, Lorelai Amborn. The program includes songs by George Gershwin and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Admission is free. Tickets are not required.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., hosts a free opening reception 1 to 4 p.m. today for “Seasons of Stitching,” the Southport Quilters Guild’s 2023 show. The reception features refreshments, live music and silent auction items in the Anderson library. Quilters Guild members will be on hand to meet with the public. The exhibit, along with other art shows at Anderson, is open Sept. 10 through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Looking for live music today? Cy’s Piano Jam is 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.