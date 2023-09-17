It’s Constitution Day today, also known as Citizenship Day, celebrating one of the world’s most important documents that makes America the great nation it is today. Since its ratification in 1787, the Constitution of the United States has served as the basis for all U.S. laws.

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., 7th annual Oktoberfest, in partnership with MGV Harmonia comes to a close this morning with the serving of a traditional German breakfast, Bauernfrüstück, from 9 a.m. until gone.

Today is the Kenosha Art Market in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The neighborhood park also features public sculpture, a Little Free Library, the Little Free Art Gallery, two playgrounds and mosaic planters.

The 2023 Fesitval Orgullo Hispano continues today sponsored by the Kenosha Creative Space from noon to 10 p.m. in HarborPark, 5501 Ring Road, featuring live musical entertainers and DJs, and a host of food and drink vendors available to attendees. Proceeds from the festival will be benefiting the newly created Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund as well as help with the operation of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

The Lakeside Players production of “Lombardi” continues its run today with a 2 p.m. performance at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. There is a $17 ticket price plus a $1 convenience fee.

Looking to run with the wolves, or at least like one? Richard Bond State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, Kansasville, hosts today’s Wolfpack Trail Run, presented by the Kenosha Running Company starting at 8 a.m. In addition to solo runners you’re welcome to run the event as a relay team as well. Distance for this event will range from 3.65 miles to 36.5 miles, with distance increments of 3.65 miles. Walkers and hobblers and those running 15 minute mile pace or slower are welcome to go up to 7 loops. You will need a Wisconsin State Parks pass to enter the park or purchase a daily pass for the day. There is a virtual option as well.