- The Cheese-A-Palooza festival is at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street today, along the harbor. Live music is slated to start just before noon. The lineup today includes Ron Starr & Too Much Fun performing at 5:15 and local rockers Boys and Toys, starting at 8 p.m. There will be food vendors offering lots of cheese-heavy items. Enjoy! Admission is free.
- The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten features lives music today with The Roundabouts, starting at 6 p.m. The Biergarten is located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.
- The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans — hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association — is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. There will be raffles and door prizes. A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles. No pre-registration required.
- The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn is in full swing this weekend. Grandstand entertainment includes the Christian band Casting Crowns, performing today, and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 4. For more information, go to walworthcountyfair.com.
- In Racine, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., hosts Serb Fest from noon to 8 p.m. The festival features homemade Serbian food specialties, live Serbian music and other festival mainstays like raffles.
- Today (and Monday) is your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/