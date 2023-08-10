Aug. 10 is S’Mores Day, but isn’t EVERY day a great time to enjoy a gooey, chocolatey snack? Here’s the basic s’mores recipe: Place a square of milk chocolate on a graham cracker, toast a marshmallow to golden perfection and place it gently on top of the chocolate, then place a second graham cracker on top of the toasted marshmallow and squeeze. Feel free to add your favorites, like peanut butter cups! Everyone will want “s’more.”

The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with Unity. There are two free concerts on Aug. 10: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. Admission is free.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Flood Brothers performs on Aug. 10. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more about the show, see our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Today at the Wisconsin State Fair: Free entertainment today includes Too Hype Crew at the Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m. Also on tap: Cow milking demonstrations starting at 11 a.m. For more fair details, go to wistatefair.com. Also, look for our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section about this year’s “Sporkies” food winners at the fair.