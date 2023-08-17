Aug. 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

The Kenosha County Fair continues its 2023 season today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair, open through Sunday, features animal shows, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction and entertainment at the grandstand. Contests today include the Pedal Tractor Pull. Free entertainment includes the bands Flat Creek Highway (2 p.m.) and The Kelly Daniels Band (7:45 p.m.) at the Creekside Stage. The Combine Derby starts at 6 p.m. on the Grandstand. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers. There are two free concerts on Aug. 17: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. Admission is free.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series wraps up it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake with a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Kojo performs Caribbean music on Aug. 17. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

In Racine, the Racine HarborMarket is open 4 to 7 p.m. today in Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets. The market will feature live music, plus a beer tent and more than 30 booths. The Racine HarborMarket returns on Aug. 31.