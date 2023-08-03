Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at 6:35 p.m. at Simmons Field. This is First responders Night, hosted by Aurora Health Care. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones. There are two free concerts on Aug. 3: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. Admission is free.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Yesterday’s Children performs on Aug. 3. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more about the show, see our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

This is the final week for the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The exhibit runs through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums.kenosha.org/

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

In Racine, the Racine HarborMarket is open 4 to 7 p.m. today in Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets. The market will feature live music, plus a beer tent and more than 30 booths. The Racine HarborMarket returns on Aug. 17 and 31.