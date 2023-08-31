Even if you’re not hiking today ... grab some snacks to celebrate Trail Mix Day! We like ours with peanuts, M&Ms and those crunchy sesame sticks.

Trail Mix Day works nicely with the other holiday we’re celebrating on Aug. 31: National Eat Outside Day. We can’t think of a better way to mark the end of August than by enjoying dinner (or breakfast or lunch or everything) al fresco. Scrambled eggs just taste better when you have to swat away flies.

The final 2023 Peanut Butter and Jam concerts are today, featuring Infinity, a Journey tribute band. There are two free concerts: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” acoustic show. The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

The Racine HarborMarket wraps up its second summer season from 4 to 7 p.m. today in Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Mark Paffrath will provide live music at the final market this season. For more information, go to racineharbor market.com.

Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project performs today for this summer’s final Jazz in the Park concert in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park. The six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band is fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. However, for this Aug. 31 gig, the group will be joined by Milwaukee vocalist Donna Woodall. The show is called “Come Together: The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined.” The songs will span the Beatles catalog, using versions from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Marcus Miller and Herbie Hancock. Bottom line: The group will “funkify” the Fab Four. Cool, right? The music starts at 5 p.m. in the park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee. Admission is free. Food and beverage vendors are on site. For more information, go to easttown.com. And for more on area outdoor events, see our “Road Trips” roundup in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.