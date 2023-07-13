It’s July 13, which means you still have a few weeks left to enjoy Ice Cream Month. We suggest you enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.

The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with The Two Beer Tommy Band. The group plays modern classic country rock around the Midwest. There are two free concerts today, July 13: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. Admission is free.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Blues Addiction performs on July 13. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

The “Big Fish” musical opens tonight at the Malt House Theater in Burlington. For more information on this Haylofters show, go to thehaylofters.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.