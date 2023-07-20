July 20 is Moon Day, celebrating the moon landing that happened on July 20, 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step down onto the cratered surface of the moon. He marked the occasion with these words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To celebrate, watch a space-related film like “First Man” or “Apollo 13” or one of the many documentaries made about the moon landing. You can also just howl at the moon!

The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with R Gang. There are two free concerts on July 20: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. Admission is free.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Disconapse performs on July 20. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

A German-style biergarten is “popping up” on in HarborPark, today through Saturday, July 20-22. There will be food trucks and live music daily. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The biergarten is open 3 to 9 p.m. today (and Friday) and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, @Pop-up Biergarten Events.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Racine, the Racine HarborMarket is open 4 to 7 p.m. today in Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets. The market will feature live music, plus a beer tent and more than 30 booths. The Racine HarborMarket returns Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, 17 and 31.