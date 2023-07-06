July 6 is Fried Chicken Day, so enjoy this all-American favorite. Chicken and waffles for breakfast, anyone?

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field, hosting the Madison Mallards. Bonus: It’s Bark in the Park! Bring your canine pals to the ballpark for the 6:35 p.m. game. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Hot & Dirty performs on June 29. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull Songwriter’s Open Mic starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Racine, the Racine HarborMarket is open 4 to 7 p.m. today in Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets. The market will feature live music rom Mark Paffrath, plus a beer tent and more than 30 booths. The Racine HarborMarket returns Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 20, and Aug. 3, 17 and 31.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest opens its third (and final) weekend, with Jimmy Buffett headlining the festival tonight. It’s “Senior Fest,” with free admission until 4 p.m. for everyone age 60 and older. For more details about the festival, see our “Road Trips” story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.