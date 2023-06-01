Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today is June 1, as in “June is bustin’ out all over!” And what’s it bustin’ out with? Summer events, which can include everything from a county fair to a free concert in a park to that walk you’re going to take tonight after supper. Go on. Walking is good for you, and it stays light outside until almost 9 p.m. If you’re real good, maybe you can stop for ice cream before heading home.

And speaking of ice cream: Not only is June a month of long summer days, it’s also Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible during Dairy Month — and that means eating ice cream!

A new outdoor beer garden opens today in Pleasant Prairie. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will offer craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music and other events through the summer. Country singer Brecken Miles performs starting at 6 p.m. on opening day. The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. Admission is free. The beer garden will be

open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting) from June 1 through early autumn. For more details, visit the Facebook page (“LABeerGarden”) or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.