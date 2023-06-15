June is Great Outdoors Month ... so get outdoors! We have plenty of wonderful places to get outside in Wisconsin. For a guide to our state parks and campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.
Here’s something new: Third Thursdays in Downtown Kenosha. On the third Thursday of each month, running through December, Downtown venues offer activities, extended hours and special deals. On June 15, offers include a “Bloomsday” celebration, named for the central characters in James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” The free event starts at 7 p.m. at Actor’s Craft Theater & Acting Studio, 4900 Seventh Ave. Also happening: a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at Equinox Botanical Boutique, 5901 Sixth Ave A.; a “spin the wheel” game at the new Hold My Beer, 621 56th St.; live music from 7 to 11 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.; and patio specials at Gordon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5703 Sixth Ave., and Tavern on 6th, 5712 Sixth Ave. For more details and more specials, go to
The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series starts it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group The Unusual Suspects performs on June 15. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.
An outdoor German-style Biergarten is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place. The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. The event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.
Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.