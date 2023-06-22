June 22 is National Onion Rings Day ... and you know what to do! Keep plenty of napkins on hand for all that greasy goodness.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. Bonus: It’s a doubleheader! The Kingfish are hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for games at 11:35 a.m. AND 6:35 p.m. The morning game is Kid’s Day, while the evening game is this season’s first Bark in the Park. Bring your canine pals to the ballpark. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Head outside for “Library Field Day” at the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to join in classic outdoor games like a three-legged race, an obstacle course and more. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Gravity of Youth performs on June 22. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest opens today, with headliners Eric Church and Elle King. For more details about the festival, including how to get in FREE, see our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.