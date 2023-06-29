June 29 is International Mud Day, and the Pringle Nature Center — located in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol — is hosting a Mud Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Pringle will have mud pits and lawn games to encourage young kids to enjoy some fun in the mud. (There will also be a sprinkler on site for cleaning up afterward.) Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more details about the event, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Rockford Rivets for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s also Teacher Appreciation Night. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Feed the Dog performs on June 29. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest opens its second weekend, with the Dave Matthews band headlining the festival tonight. It’s “Throwback Thursday,” with $5 admission until 6 p.m. and half-off beverages. For more details about the festival, see our “Road Trips” story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.