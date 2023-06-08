June is national Camping Month, and we have plenty of wonderful places to pitch a tent in Wisconsin and our neighboring states. For a guide to our state campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — who are no strangers to the local music scene — are performing this evening at the new band shell in Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. The 6 to 8 p.m. ribbon cutting and concert on June 8 kicks off the new “Rhythm on the Lake” concert series in the park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50). Concerts continue 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 17. Admission is free. Note: Bring your own chair, unless you’re going to dance the whole time. That works, too.

The new outdoor beer garden in Pleasant Prairie is open again today. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden offers craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music and other events. The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. Admission is free. The beer garden is open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through early autumn. For more details, visit the Facebook page (“LABeerGarden”) or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.