Those who love to eat can rejoice today. Not only is it National Eat What You Want Day, but it’s also Hostess Cupcake Day. Coincidence? We recognize restricting yourself from your favorite foods can be difficult. That is why, on May 11, we celebrate National Eat What You Want Day! On this day, people are encouraged to treat themselves by giving in to their sweet tooth, carb-loading without having a marathon to run, and eating breakfast for dinner.

It’s an Artsy Afternoon at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Explore the amazing world of art through the eyes of artists and see how their artwork can inspire your own. Try new techniques and get your creativity flowing. All materials are included in this free program. Today’s them is “Weaving.” It is set up for children ageds 5-6 from 2 to 3 p.m., and for children ages 7-10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

National Tourism Week activities continue locally today with the first 100 people at The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., receiving a free Kenosha can coozie.

Also part of Tourism Week activities locally, stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Looking for some live music? The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha, features the Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starting at 8:30 p.m. today

The Spring StoryWalk continues today. Presented with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.