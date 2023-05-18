Keep sinks happy, and do your part by saying, “NO” to dirty dishes today as it is National No Dirty Dishes Day. A holiday most likely created by an upset parent,it has sinks around the world rejoicing at the thought of having a light workload and a clear space on this day. And, after all those dishes, treat yourself as today is also I Love Reese’s Day, so have a peanut butter cup to celebrate.

Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St. in Kenosha, brings back a popular Andrea’s Gift Shop tradition by hosting its first Outdoor Cigar Event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Kristoff’s representative Kevin Hachey, a cigar expert, will be on-site with products, specials, and swag. Craft beer sampling (5-7 p.m.) will be provided by Public Craft Brewing Co., and food will be available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Coopers Café. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Wilmot Union High School bands will perform a concert in the Lance G. Haas Auditorium for the Performing Arts at Wilmot High School today. The concert will feature the school’s Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and the Jazz Ensemble starting at 7 p.m. at the school, 11112 308th Ave.

The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha will be celebrating its 30th Year Anniversary with a kick-off event from 5 to 8 p.m. today that includes a silent auction, live music, appetizers, and a welcome cocktail. This takes place on the rooftop of The Apis Restaurant, 614 56th St., at $100 a ticket, to support the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

Pat Garrett’s Pick and Pull Open Mic night is at the Union Park Tavern tonight. The tavern is located at 4520 Eighth Ave. The performance starts at 8 p.m. A Spring StoryWalk Trail is open at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Hawthorn Hollow, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, is offering walks telling the story “Crinkle, Crackle, CRACK: It’s Spring!” in a self-guided walk starting on Old Mill Road and ending across the Pike River with a talk-home craft, while supplies last. This free event is open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.