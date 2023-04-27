April 27 is Thank You Thursday, which requires little more than recognizing the amazing people in your life. So grab some doughnuts on your way to work (we like sprinkles on ours) or just hand out compliments and thank-yous.

Head to the Southwest Library this evening for a “Homegoing” book discussion. The novel, which starts in the Atlantic Slave Trade in the 1700s and ends in the mid-2000s, is this year’s Big Read selection. The book discussion is 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free. For more about Big Read programs throughout the community, go to mykpl.info/neabigread.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.