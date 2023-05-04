“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. This holiday, which comes up every year on May 4th, is the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. On Disney+, you can stream enough “Star Wars” material to get you through a voyage around our nearest star system. We do hope you at least get up and walk around periodically while watching all these “Star Wars” sagas. We wouldn’t want you looking like Jabba the Hutt.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull Songwriters Open Mic starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” continues its run tonight in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The final three performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office. For more about this show and more local theater, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.