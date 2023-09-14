We’re halfway through September, also known as “Read A New Book Month.” Get yourself to a bookstore or library today. When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that escape from real-world problems sound wonderful?

Here’s a great way to celebrate Read a New Book Month: Head to Kenosha Tap House, 125 56th St., for another Boozy Bookfair. The Blue House Bookmobile will be at the Downtown tavern for this event. Remember elementary school bookfairs? It’s like that, but at a bar! Live out your best childhood memories, but with adult money. The event is 6 to 9 p.m.

The

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting a “Knee-High Naturalist” program starting at 10 a.m. today. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to come and learn about foxes. The program is free, but a valid Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more details, go to bongnaturalistassociation.org.

All aboard!

Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views.

The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Are you ready for some football?

Tonight starts the second week of the NFL season. The game — the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Philadelphia Eagles — airs on Amazon Prime Video. Which means we’ll be over at 7:15 p.m. with a bag of chips to share. It’s cheaper than paying for Amazon’s streaming service.