Sept. 7 is Salami Day — and that’s no baloney! Or maybe it is. We’re no expert when it comes to such matters. Anyway, slice some up and enjoy on a Ritz cracker.
- It’s Afternoon Movie Day at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. “A Man Called Otto,” will be shown from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tom Hanks stars as the title character in 2022 the comedy/drama, playing a bitter old man reluctantly getting involved in the lives of his neighbors. Admission is free.
- All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.
- In Racine, the Hoy Audubon Society is hosting a program on hummingbirds at Riverbend Nature Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight. The guest speakers are Kathy and Michael Rock, who have presented their program at the Wisconsin Public Television Garden Expo for more than a decade. They also offer a public Hummingbird Garden Tour of their yard every September. Participants will learn how to “create a sanctuary for the ruby-throated hummingbird in your own backyard,” organizers said. River Bend Nature Center is located at 3600 N. Green Bay Road. For more information, go to riverbend naturecenter.org.
- Are you ready for some football? Tonight starts the season of NFL games that actually count. The opening game — the Detroit Lions visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — airs on a Thursday night, so it should be on Amazon Prime Video, right? Eh, not so fast. Though the league’s Thursday night games are airing exclusively on the streaming service, tonight’s season opener is considered part of Sunday Night Football. (Confused yet?) That means it airs on good old broadcast TV. Tune in at 7:20 p.m. on NBC for a blockbuster matchup, and have that plate of nachos ready for kickoff.