April 25 is World Penguin Day, celebrating one of the world’s most adorable animals and everyone’s favorite flightless bird. To visit penguins in person, head to the Racine Zoo, which features African penguins, or the Milwaukee County Zoo, where the zoo’s Humboldt penguins greet visitors near the entrance. For more details, go to racinezoo.org or milwaukeezoo.org.

The Hoy Audubon Society is hosting a free program on Bird Migration, 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Participants will learn will how birds prepare for their journeys, key stopover sites, the dangers of migration, what they use to navigate and the dangers of migration. After the program, participants can take home a DIY upcycled birdfeeder craft to help migrating birds at home. Admission is free. Register at mykpl.info or call 262-564-6112.

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is hosting a Big Read book discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s Big Read novel is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, which tells the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, while the other is sold into slavery. Admission is free.

Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.