Welcome to August, which is Peach Month. You now have 31 days to perfect that peach pie recipe. Remember: Sharing is caring!

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Tonight’s races include the Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

“Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its 2023 season tonight in Pennoyer Park, with a performance by Vinyl Remix. The group performs at several local festivals and other venues and is an offshoot of the veteran band The New Vinyls. Audience members should expect to hear a lot of classic rock favorites. The music starts at 6 p.m. at the band shell, located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. Admission is free. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

This is the final week for the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The exhibit runs through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums.kenosha.org/

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.