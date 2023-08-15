Aug. 15 is Lemon Meringue Pie Day, so grab a fork and enjoy.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer. Tonight’s races include the 26th running of the grueling 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

“Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its 2023 season tonight in Pennoyer Park, with a performance by Midnight Crow. The music starts at 6 p.m. at the band shell, located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. Admission is free. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

The Bristol Woodstock concert series has a special Tuesday night show. Indigo Canyon is performing in Bristol Woods County Park from 6 to 8 p.m., next to the Pringle Nature Center at , 9800 160th Ave. This is Bristol Woods, which is notorious for mosquitos and other flying pests. Along with your lawn chairs and snacks, bring some bug spray and USE IT. You can thank us later.

We hope this doesn’t end with a Zombie Apocalypse: The Southwest Library is hosting “Experiment with AI” from 6 to 7 p.m. today. The free program allows adults to “experiment and play with Chat GPT, one of the most highly regarded chatbots and see for yourself what an AI chatbot is like.” Free admission. At the library, 7979 38th Ave.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.