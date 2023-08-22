Aug. 22 is Eat a Peach Day. We like ours fresh ... but we’ve never turned down peach cobbler!

Tonight, Twilight Jazz wraps up its 2023 season with the band Deep Pockets playing on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront. In honor of the event’s 20th anniversary, the evening will end with a fireworks show. Over the past two decades, Twilight Jazz has grown into a summer mainstay, drawing huge crowds to its shows on our beautiful lakefront. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music is 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Admission is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase.

Also tonight, the Sean McKee Band — described as “a high-energy blues rock band — is performing in Pennoyer Park for another “Tuesdays at the Shell” concert. 6 to 8 p.m. on the band shell, on Seventh Avenue and 35th Street at the lakefront. Free admission.

Blue House Books is hosting “Saving the Planet with Books” from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The program is designed to help people realize small, everyday things we can all do to make a difference to our planet. The Public Museum and Blue House Books will focus on Great Lakes conservation through family-friendly, hands-on activities and readings by local authors for kids and adults. It all goes along with the museum’s new exhibit: “National Geographic presents Planet or Plastic?” Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1901 Washington Road. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.