Aug. 8 is Cat Day ... though Mr. Whiskers told us EVERY DAY is Cat Day! Now go and clean out his litter box, please.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish take on the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. at Simmons Field. This is the FINAL home game for our Kingfish this season. It’s “Fan Appreciation Night” with a poster giveaway and other specials. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

The Dave Braun Trio performs tonight as Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

“Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its 2023 season tonight in Pennoyer Park, with a performance by Yesterday’s Children. The music starts at 6 p.m. at the band shell, located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. Admission is free. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

Today at the Wisconsin State Fair: It’s Milwaukee Bucks Kid’s Day, with special activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free entertainment today includes Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at the Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m. It’s also Crazy Grazin’ Day, with more than 30 participating vendors offering smaller portions at smaller prices. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.