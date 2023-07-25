July 25 is Hot Fudge Sundae Day, which is perfect timing on what is supposed to be a hot and sunny Tuesday. Indulge with your favorite ice cream and don’t forget to add some sprinkles!

Step out and join the Kenosha Public Library Walking Club! The walks take place the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. Today’s walk starts at Lincoln Park’s Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. Everyone is welcome. Maps and route information can be found on www.mykpl.us/walkingclub.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Tonight’s races includes a “Christmas in July” celebration. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

The Ivy Ford Band performs tonight as Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

“Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its 2023 season tonight in Pennoyer Park, with a performance by Crosstown Drive. The music starts at 6 p.m. at the band shell, located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. Admission is free. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.