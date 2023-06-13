June 13 is International Ax Throwing Day, and here in Kenosha County you can throw an ax (safely!) at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park. For more details on the outdoor ax throwing venues, go to boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/axe-throwing/. Also, Hold my Beer, due to open this month in Downtown Kenosha, will offer an ax throwing and craft pouring experience at 621 56th St.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer (except July 4). Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tonight’s races include Tuesday Night Premier Races — Keirin, Sprint and Kilo Track Record All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track. Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.